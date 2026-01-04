India Envisioning a Century of Olympic Medals: ICC's Call to Action

In a recent event in Surat, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah ceremoniously flagged off the Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0. Shah seized the occasion to advocate India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, setting a bold goal of clinching 100 Olympic medals for the country.

Shah, former Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully bringing the Commonwealth Games to India in 2030. He expressed his belief that India could go further, eyeing a chance to host future Olympic games. 'Winning just eight medals in 2024 won't suffice for 2036 - we must aim for 100,' Shah stressed, highlighting his confidence that Gujarat alone would contribute at least 10 medals.

Additionally, Shah reflected on the Indian cricket team's recent success, highlighting international victories such as the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy after a disappointing 2023 World Cup. He expressed optimism for India's ability to defend its title in the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted with Sri Lanka, emphasizing a strong start against the USA come February.

