Root and Brook Shine Amid Weather-Disrupted Ashes Test Opener

Joe Root and Harry Brook formed a critical 154-run partnership to propel England to 211-3 on the rain-interrupted first day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. England managed a strong second session, despite early setbacks, before weather conditions halted play.

Updated: 04-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:40 IST
Joe Root and Harry Brook's 154-run stand was the highlight of England's opening day at the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, marking a significant recovery after England lost three quick wickets.

England reached 211-3 before a storm suspended play, disrupting the momentum they had built up during the second session.

After electing to bat first, England faced initial challenges as Duckett, Crawley, and Bethell fell early, but Root and Brook steadied the innings. Australia has already secured the Ashes series lead at 3-1.

