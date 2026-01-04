Bangladesh Cricket Board Pulls Out of T20 World Cup in India Over Security Concerns
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced its decision not to send the national cricket team to India for the T20 World Cup due to security concerns and government advice. The decision follows instructions from the BCCI leading to the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, stoking diplomatic tensions.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against sending its national team to India for the T20 World Cup scheduled for next month, citing security concerns. This decision follows the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) move to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions.
The BCCI did not explicitly indicate current Indo-Bangladesh relations as the reason for Mustafizur's release but mentioned that the underlying volatility influenced their decision. The BCB's emergency meetings culminated in the resolution to pull out of the tournament due to safety and security apprehensions raised by government officials.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been requested by the BCB to consider shifting Bangladesh's matches to co-host Sri Lanka, emphasizing the need to preserve the well-being of their players and officials in a secure environment. The BCB hopes for a swift response from the ICC.
