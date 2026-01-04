Left Menu

Cricket Conflict: Bangladesh Withdraws from T20 World Cup Matches in India

Bangladesh has decided not to participate in Twenty20 World Cup matches in India due to rising tensions between the two nations. This follows the release of bowler Mustafizur Rahman by his IPL team and protests against communal violence. The Bangladesh Cricket Board seeks to relocate matches to Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Bangladesh has announced its withdrawal from the Twenty20 World Cup matches scheduled to be held in India. This decision comes in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman being released by his Indian Premier League team, triggered by instructions from India's cricket authority, BCCI.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, after an emergency meeting, has shown concern for the players' safety and is seeking the International Cricket Council's assistance in relocating their matches to Sri Lanka. This move stems from strained diplomatic relations exacerbated by recent incidents, including communal violence in Bangladesh and diplomatic fallout.

An investigation into the releasing of Mustafizur and the growing unrest has prompted Bangladesh's sports advisor to call for an explanation from BCCI. As tensions continue to mount, the cricket community awaits responses from both the ICC and BCB, especially with the Bangladesh team scheduled for games against top teams like West Indies and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

