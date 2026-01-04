Uttar Pradesh Embraces New Sports Culture Under Modi's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the transformational changes in the sports culture of the state and country, driven by new visions and resources. At the opening of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi, he spoke of the strengthened discipline, fitness, and team spirit among the youth, influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Highlighting the benefits of modern sports infrastructure and transparent selection processes, Adityanath noted that these advancements have led to more opportunities for young athletes. Competitions have broadened from the village panchayat to the national level, increasing the number of international medals for Uttar Pradesh athletes.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the Sports Authority of India and the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate, marking a commitment to managing the National Centre of Excellence. In alignment with the Khelo India initiative, Adityanath praised PM Modi's leadership, attributing the flourishing sports culture and the construction of new sports facilities to his vision.

