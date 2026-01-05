India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to avoid non-essential trips to Iran. This follows escalating protests in the Middle Eastern nation that have raised concerns about safety and stability.

The advisory, which came amid reports of intensifying demonstrations in Tehran and other cities, also urged Indians in Iran to exercise caution. Nationals are advised to avoid protest areas and monitor updates from the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Additionally, Indian residents in Iran are encouraged to register with the mission.

Protests, initially sparked by economic frustrations, have broadened to include political demands. Clashes have resulted in at least 14 deaths, highlighting tensions that could further escalate. Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have acknowledged economic issues but warned against allowing protests to escalate into broader unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)