Pratika Rawal's WPL Return Hinges on BCCI Clearance

Head coach Abhishek Nayar announced that UP Warriorz are still seeking BCCI's Center of Excellence approval for Pratika Rawal's participation in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The league kicks off on January 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with Rawal's role uncertain following her injury.

Despite unresolved issues in the wicketkeeping department, Nayar remains optimistic about Pratika's eventual inclusion, lauding her as a dynamic player essential for a strong team composition. Meg Lanning's leadership as captain is highlighted, emphasizing her role as a strategic cornerstone for the squad.

Meanwhile, Lanning expressed excitement about leading a blend of seasoned players like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, aiming to drive team dynamics forward. She praised India's growing cricket talent pool, underscoring WPL's pivotal role in nurturing future stars.