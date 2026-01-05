Left Menu

Pratika Rawal's WPL Return Hinges on BCCI Clearance

Coach Abhishek Nayar has revealed that UP Warriorz are awaiting BCCI's approval for Pratika Rawal's return to the WPL after her injury. With Meg Lanning leading the team and wicketkeeping concerns ongoing, UP Warriorz aim for a strong performance in the upcoming league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:38 IST
Pratika Rawal
  • Country:
  • India

Head coach Abhishek Nayar announced that UP Warriorz are still seeking BCCI's Center of Excellence approval for Pratika Rawal's participation in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The league kicks off on January 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with Rawal's role uncertain following her injury.

Despite unresolved issues in the wicketkeeping department, Nayar remains optimistic about Pratika's eventual inclusion, lauding her as a dynamic player essential for a strong team composition. Meg Lanning's leadership as captain is highlighted, emphasizing her role as a strategic cornerstone for the squad.

Meanwhile, Lanning expressed excitement about leading a blend of seasoned players like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, aiming to drive team dynamics forward. She praised India's growing cricket talent pool, underscoring WPL's pivotal role in nurturing future stars.

