Left Menu

Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit

England's Joe Root delivered an impressive performance, scoring his 41st Test century, as his team leads against Australia in the series. Root emphasized the importance of creating positive memories, which he believes will benefit younger players in future Ashes series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:27 IST
Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit
Joe Root. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joe Root, the England batter, displayed outstanding form in the ongoing Ashes series, scoring a magnificent 160 as England strengthened their position against Australia. His knock marked his 41st Test century, equaling the record of Aussie legend Ricky Ponting, and underscored England's intent to create a formidable legacy down under.

Root highlighted the significance of winning the previous Melbourne Test, enunciating that cultivating positive experiences could prove instrumental for young and first-time players facing the fierce competition in Australia. As he eloquently put it during the post-match conference, his focus remains on maximizing innings and opportunities as his career progresses.

Entering the final three days of the Test, Root urged the team to keep the momentum, reiterating that the absence of the older generation's mental baggage will empower newer players. Australia's top bowler was Michael Neser with four wickets, while England reached a robust 384, establishing a commanding lead. Meanwhile, the hosts have been challenged to chase down a sizable deficit.

TRENDING

1
Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

 India
4
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026