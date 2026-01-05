Epic Battle at the Ashes: Root's Heroics and Australia's Fierce Response
The final Ashes test between Australia and England remains tightly contested as Joe Root hits a stellar 160, leveling Ricky Ponting on the centurymakers list, and Travis Head nears another century for Australia. With a series already favoring Australia 3-1, the match is evenly poised.
The final Ashes test between Australia and England is shaping up to be an epic showdown, with both sides showing their mettle on Day 2. Joe Root's masterclass of 160 runs, his second century of the series, was a highlight as he equaled Ricky Ponting on the all-time test centurymakers list.
Root's impressive innings came to an end just before tea as England was bowled out for 384. In response, Australia, led by an aggressive Travis Head, ended the day at 166-2, keeping the test finely balanced going into Day 3.
England's Ben Stokes claimed two crucial wickets, providing hope as the tourists seek to clinch a win with the Ashes already decided in Australia's favor. The stage is set for a thrilling continuation of this storied rivalry.
