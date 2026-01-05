Thrilling Triumphs at MSCK FMSCI Indian National Hill Climb Championship

The MSCK FMSCI Indian National Hill Climb Championship witnessed exhilarating performances with Ruthuparna Vivek and Samuel Jacob emerging victorious in the cars and bikes categories respectively. The third round of the championship, held by the Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, saw participation from 113 enthusiasts.

Supported by Karnataka's Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, as well as the tourism sector, the event showcased top-notch skills. Chikmagalur's 26-year-old Ruthuparna, a familiar name in the Indian National Rally Championship, excelled across multiple categories.

Ruthuparna clinched the 1151–1450cc Pro-Stock Petrol class and later dominated the Unrestricted category in a Mercedes AMG. Bijapur's Kavita Desai secured the Ladies class, adding to her collection of accolades.

