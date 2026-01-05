Jamwal's Dominance Shines at National Boxing Championships

In an impressive display, Indian boxer Abhinash Jamwal began his title defense at the senior National Championships with a decisive win against veteran Shiva Thapa. Jamwal's victory over Thapa underscores his emerging stature in India's boxing scene.

The 23-year-old Jamwal, whose experience on the international circuit includes silver medals in the World Boxing Cup, showcased maturity and composure, particularly with his strategic use of reach. His performance marks him as a significant contender in Indian boxing.

Notable performances were also delivered by Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. However, the event faced logistical challenges, with sessions rescheduled to accommodate more bouts. Despite this, the championship highlighted the depth of talent and sportsmanship in Indian boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)