Teenage Tennis Prodigy Manas Dhamne Stuns in Bengaluru
18-year-old Manas Dhamne from Satara achieved a major victory by defeating fifth-seed Matej Dodig at the Bengaluru Open. After a gripping match, Dhamne advanced to the Round of 16. The young athlete demonstrated exceptional skill and composure, outplaying Dodig and securing the biggest win of his burgeoning tennis career.
In a thrilling start to the Bengaluru Open, 18-year-old Manas Dhamne stunned spectators by eliminating fifth-seed Matej Dodig with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory, advancing to the Round of 16.
Dhamne showed remarkable poise on the court, securing 78% of his first serve points and 75% of net points. After an initial set win, Dodig leveled the match, but Dhamne reclaimed dominance in the deciding set, breaking Dodig's serve twice for a strong finish.
In other matches, Sumit Nagal won against SD Prajwal Dev, while France's Matteo Martineau overcame Jay Clarke. Notable progress was also made by Harold Mayot, Timofey Skatov, Dan Martin, and several qualifiers.
