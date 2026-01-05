Teenage Tennis Prodigy Manas Dhamne Stuns in Bengaluru

In a thrilling start to the Bengaluru Open, 18-year-old Manas Dhamne stunned spectators by eliminating fifth-seed Matej Dodig with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory, advancing to the Round of 16.

Dhamne showed remarkable poise on the court, securing 78% of his first serve points and 75% of net points. After an initial set win, Dodig leveled the match, but Dhamne reclaimed dominance in the deciding set, breaking Dodig's serve twice for a strong finish.

In other matches, Sumit Nagal won against SD Prajwal Dev, while France's Matteo Martineau overcame Jay Clarke. Notable progress was also made by Harold Mayot, Timofey Skatov, Dan Martin, and several qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)