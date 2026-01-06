Egypt's Dramatic Extra-Time Win Secures Quarter-Finals Spot

In a thrilling encounter, Egypt secured a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals by defeating Benin 3-1 after extra time. Yasser Ibrahim's decisive header and Mohamed Salah's breakaway goal sealed the victory for the seven-time champions.

The game saw Egypt initially take the lead through Marwan Attia's stunning strike from 25 meters, only for Benin to equalize late via Jodel Dossou. Defender Ibrahim restored Egypt's lead in extra time with his first international goal, and Salah confirmed the win with a final-minute strike.

Coach Hossam Hassan lauded his team's mental preparedness while acknowledging Benin's formidable challenge. Egypt will next face either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals as they aim to continue their winning journey.