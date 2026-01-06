Left Menu

Egypt's Dramatic Extra-Time Win Secures Quarter-Finals Spot

Egypt triumphs over Benin 3-1 in extra time, advancing to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals thanks to goals by Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Salah. Despite Benin's late equalizer, Egypt's artistry shone through. Coach Hossam Hassan praises his team's resilience and readiness for the next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 01:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter, Egypt secured a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals by defeating Benin 3-1 after extra time. Yasser Ibrahim's decisive header and Mohamed Salah's breakaway goal sealed the victory for the seven-time champions.

The game saw Egypt initially take the lead through Marwan Attia's stunning strike from 25 meters, only for Benin to equalize late via Jodel Dossou. Defender Ibrahim restored Egypt's lead in extra time with his first international goal, and Salah confirmed the win with a final-minute strike.

Coach Hossam Hassan lauded his team's mental preparedness while acknowledging Benin's formidable challenge. Egypt will next face either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals as they aim to continue their winning journey.

