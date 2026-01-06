Left Menu

Liam Rosenior's Expected Leap to Chelsea: From Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge

Liam Rosenior announced his departure from Strasbourg and implied he'll be the next Chelsea coach. Known for elevating Strasbourg to a seventh-place finish, Rosenior's move seems imminent as he revealed an agreement with the top-tier club. Chelsea recently parted ways with Enzo Maresca.

In a significant development in the world of football coaching, Liam Rosenior confirmed his departure from French club Strasbourg, strongly suggesting that he is set to become the next head coach at Chelsea. This move comes as Chelsea looks to fill the position after parting ways with Enzo Maresca.

Rosenior has been lauded for his role in transforming Strasbourg into a formidable team in French soccer, achieving an impressive seventh-place finish last season. During a press briefing, he shared that while an agreement has been reached with Chelsea, a contract has yet to be signed.

"I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest football clubs in the world ... who are Club World Cup champions," Rosenior remarked. At 41, this would mark his debut as a Premier League coach, a prestigious opportunity he appears poised to embrace.

