ISL's Triumphant Return: Football Fever to Ignite India

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to make a much-anticipated return on February 14 after being on pause due to the lack of a commercial partner, announced Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

In a collaborative meeting involving the government, the football federation, and all 14 participating clubs, an agreement was reached to resume the ISL. The I-League will also be held approximately at the same time, accommodating all 11 clubs.

The ISL will feature 91 matches played on a home and away basis, whereas the I-League will be a 55-match affair. Financial backing has been assured by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), donating Rs 14 crore for the ISL and Rs 3.2 crore for the I-League, despite awaiting a commercial partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)