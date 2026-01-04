Mali Triumphs Over Tunisia in Dramatic Penalty Shootout
Mali, reduced to 10 men, beat Tunisia 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16. Djigui Diarra's saves secured the win, setting up a quarter-final clash with Senegal.
In an electrifying Africa Cup of Nations knockout match, Mali emerged victorious over Tunisia, sealing a 3-2 triumph via a nail-biting penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra's remarkable saves propelled his team into the quarter-finals.
Tunisia's striker, Firas Chaouat, initially put his team ahead in the 88th minute, capitalizing on a precise cross from Elias Saad. However, Mali's Lassine Sinayoko equalized with a stoppage-time penalty after a controversial handball by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah.
Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the game following Woyo Coulibaly's red card, Mali displayed resilience and determination to secure an impressive comeback victory, setting up an eagerly anticipated quarter-final clash against Senegal.
