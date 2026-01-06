Rising Stars: India's Ascendancy in Women's Cricket

As the global landscape of women's cricket evolves, Ashleigh Gardner, a renowned Australian cricketer, has highlighted India's rapid progress. Despite Australia's dominance, Gardner admits that India is on track to become a formidable opponent over the next decade.

Gardner reflects on Australia's recent World Cup defeat to India, emphasizing India's significant strides in performance under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership. Nevertheless, Gardner, who will join Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League, maintains confidence in Australia's supremacy.

In preparation for upcoming competitions, Gardner and her team look beyond individual prowess, focusing instead on collaborative strength with the inclusion of notable overseas players. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh Thakur, an Indian team member, underscores their commitment to maintaining high standards in future international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)