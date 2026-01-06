Ashleigh Gardner on India's Rise: The Scare for Australia's Supremacy in Women's Cricket

Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner has acknowledged the formidable rise of India's women's cricket team, which she predicts will become increasingly challenging to defeat in the coming decade. Despite Australia's loss to India in last year's Women's World Cup semifinal, Gardner maintains confidence in her team's current world-leading status.

Gardner, set to play for Gujarat Giants in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), expressed optimism about her team's prospects, highlighting their strong lineup of overseas players, including Renuka Singh Thakur. She emphasized the importance of adaptability and rallying behind the existing squad to achieve success.

With the Women's T20 World Cup in England approaching, Indian players, including Renuka Singh Thakur, are staying focused on future goals. Renuka, reflecting on personal challenges during the WPL, emphasized mental resilience as a key area of development for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)