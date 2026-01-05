Left Menu

Sunday Sports Frenzy: NFL Playoffs, Basketball Showdowns, and More

The sports schedule on Sunday features a variety of exciting events, including crucial NFL playoff matchups, notable NBA and college basketball games, as well as NHL and MLS news. Highlights include NFL playoff odds, a key absence due to illness, and a major signing by Inter Miami in soccer.

Updated: 05-01-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:27 IST
Sunday witnessed a whirlwind of sports activities across various leagues. The NFL playoff scenarios were a primary focus, with intriguing matchups and odds shaping the postseason landscape. With players like Texans WR Nico Collins absent and illness hitting the Falcons' Kirk Cousins, fans were kept on edge.

Meanwhile, in collegiate football, reports highlighted notable transfers, including outgoing San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero's commitment to Colorado. The NCAA basketball scene thrived with numerous anticipated showdowns as fans eagerly watched their teams battle it out on the court.

In soccer, Inter Miami made waves by signing the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair, to secure a top talent. Other sports saw notable events as well, such as NHL hearings and Mikaela Shiffrin's streak-ending performance in the World Cup slalom event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

