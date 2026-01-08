Australia Inches Closer to Ashes Triumph with Strong Start in Final Test
Australia aims for a 4-1 series victory in the Ashes as they chase 160 runs to win, after dismissing England for 342. Key moments include Jake Weatherald's and Travis Head's dismissals, and Mitchell Starc taking crucial wickets. Australia already leads 3-1, ensuring they retain the Ashes urn.
On the fifth day of the final Ashes Test, Australia is poised for a series victory, needing 160 runs with a solid start of 71 for two at lunch. England concluded their innings at 342, setting the stage for an exhilarating finale.
Jake Weatherald departed after scoring 34, caught off a top edge, while Marnus Labuschagne remained steady at the crease with seven not out. Despite Travis Head's earlier score of 29, a midwicket catch ended his innings, with Josh Tongue credited for both dismissals.
England captain Ben Stokes was reduced to fielding duties due to a groin injury, leaving Mitchell Starc to make crucial breakthroughs for Australia by dismissing Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue, finishing with figures of 3-72. With Australia leading the series 3-1, they are assured of retaining the Ashes urn.