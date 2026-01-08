Australia Inches Closer to Ashes Triumph with Strong Start in Final Test

On the fifth day of the final Ashes Test, Australia is poised for a series victory, needing 160 runs with a solid start of 71 for two at lunch. England concluded their innings at 342, setting the stage for an exhilarating finale.

Jake Weatherald departed after scoring 34, caught off a top edge, while Marnus Labuschagne remained steady at the crease with seven not out. Despite Travis Head's earlier score of 29, a midwicket catch ended his innings, with Josh Tongue credited for both dismissals.

England captain Ben Stokes was reduced to fielding duties due to a groin injury, leaving Mitchell Starc to make crucial breakthroughs for Australia by dismissing Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue, finishing with figures of 3-72. With Australia leading the series 3-1, they are assured of retaining the Ashes urn.