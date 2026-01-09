Poland Triumphs Over Australia in United Cup Thriller

In an electrifying United Cup quarter-final, Poland emerged victorious over hosts Australia, securing a 2-1 win. The victory was highlighted by the exceptional performance of Iga Swiatek, who dismantled Maya Joint with a commanding 6-1 6-1 result.

Despite this early setback, Australia showed resilience as Alex de Minaur battled past Hubert Hurkacz in a gruelling men's singles match, winning 6-4 4-6 6-4. De Minaur's victory came amidst a grueling mental tussle, saving nine break points to clinch the first set.

The decisive blow for Poland came in the mixed doubles, where Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski overwhelmed the Australian duo, Storm Hunter and John-Patrick Smith, with a 6-4 6-0 triumph. The win propels Poland into a semi-final against defending champions, the United States.