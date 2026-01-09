Left Menu

Australia's Cricket Stars Sit Out BBL to Focus on World Cup

Australia's Travis Head and Cameron Green will skip the BBL for a third straight season to rest and prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. After a grueling Ashes series, Australia's cricket board is prioritizing player recovery, which could also affect players Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's cricket opener Travis Head will be absent from the Big Bash League for the third consecutive season to recuperate and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia announced this as a strategic move following Head's outstanding performance in the Ashes series, where he emerged as the highest run-scorer.

Alongside Head, all-rounder Cameron Green is also skipping the BBL as he focuses on his recovery from major back surgery. Despite lacking a BBL contract, Green is being closely monitored to ensure full fitness in time for the World Cup, highlighting the management's cautious approach.

The condition of key players Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood remains uncertain, as the team avoids any risks before the World Cup. Ben Oliver, CA's general manager for national teams, stated that player recovery and preparation for international duties is being carefully tailored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

