Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

The traditional sport of Mallakhamb is transforming tribal communities in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Led by coach Shubham Mair, local youth are gaining confidence and breaking barriers by participating in national events like the Khelo India Beach Games despite limited resources and facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:25 IST
The age-old sport of Mallakhamb is weaving its magic in the tribal communities of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. This athletic discipline has emerged as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for social change, especially for children from under-resourced backgrounds.

Driving this transformation is coach Shubham Mair, who has established a permanent training center in Khadvel. Under his guidance, young athletes from the region are competing at the Khelo India Beach Games, a first for this community. Initially faced with a lack of facilities and equipment, Shubham relied on unwavering determination to hone the talents of his young protégés.

Arun Gupta, Joint Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports, highlights the facilities now available, including a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Silvassa. While young athletes like Kavya and Trusha find hope and identity through Mallakhamb, the absence of female coaches remains a hurdle, curbing opportunities for young girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

