Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Syria Closes Border Crossing with Lebanon

Syria has closed its border crossing with Lebanon for departures following a warning from Israel about potential military action targeting the crossing. Arrivals remain open for Syrians fleeing from Lebanon, ensuring safe passage for those seeking refuge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:40 IST
Tensions Rise as Syria Closes Border Crossing with Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating regional tensions, Syria has shut down its border crossing with Lebanon for outbound travelers. This action comes after a stark warning from Israeli authorities concerning potential military strikes targeting the crossing.

Syria's land and sea ports authority confirmed the closure on Wednesday, emphasizing arrivals are still permitted. Syrians fleeing from Lebanon will be allowed entry, as stated by the media official at the Jdeidet Yabous crossing.

The decision underscores the mounting pressure in the region, raising concerns over the implications for both countries as they navigate this precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic

Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic

 Global
2
Boosting Financial Inclusion: DEG and Citi's USD 76 Million Initiative

Boosting Financial Inclusion: DEG and Citi's USD 76 Million Initiative

 India
3
Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

 Israel
4
U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026