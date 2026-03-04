Tensions Rise as Syria Closes Border Crossing with Lebanon

Amid escalating regional tensions, Syria has shut down its border crossing with Lebanon for outbound travelers. This action comes after a stark warning from Israeli authorities concerning potential military strikes targeting the crossing.

Syria's land and sea ports authority confirmed the closure on Wednesday, emphasizing arrivals are still permitted. Syrians fleeing from Lebanon will be allowed entry, as stated by the media official at the Jdeidet Yabous crossing.

The decision underscores the mounting pressure in the region, raising concerns over the implications for both countries as they navigate this precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)