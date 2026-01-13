Xabi Alonso's Departure: A Real Madrid Legend's Tumultuous End

Real Madrid has made a significant managerial shift by replacing Xabi Alonso with B team manager Álvaro Arbeloa. Alonso's departure, which the club states was a mutual decision, follows a challenging period of less than eight months at the helm, ending after a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

In an official statement, Real Madrid expressed its heartfelt gratitude towards Alonso, emphasizing the enduring affection and admiration from the club's supporters. "Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend," the club declared. Despite high expectations, Alonso's tenure was marred by internal conflicts with players like Vinícius Júnior.

Álvaro Arbeloa steps into the coaching position, bringing experience as Alonso's former teammate at both Madrid and Spain. As a player, Arbeloa contributed to Madrid's success, securing eight titles, including two European Cups. Now, he takes on the task of guiding the team as they prepare for their next challenge in the Copa del Rey round of 16.