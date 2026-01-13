Left Menu

Jack Doohan and Alpine F1 Part Ways Amidst Challenging Season

Jack Doohan and Alpine Formula One team have mutually agreed to end their contract. Doohan, who began last season racing alongside Pierre Gasly, was replaced after six races. The team thanks Doohan for his dedication over the past four years, allowing him to explore new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:28 IST
Jack Doohan and Alpine F1 Part Ways Amidst Challenging Season

In a significant shift within the Formula One circuit, Jack Doohan and the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, effective immediately. This decision leaves Doohan free to explore new prospects in his racing career.

The Australian driver initially joined Alpine in a race seat with French driver Pierre Gasly last season. However, after just six races, Doohan was replaced by Argentinian Franco Colapinto, fueling speculation about his future in the sport.

"BWT Alpine Formula One team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 world championship season," said a team statement, which also expressed gratitude for Doohan's contributions over the past four years and wished him well in his future endeavors.

TRENDING

1

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
2
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland
4
Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026