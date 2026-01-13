Jack Doohan and Alpine F1 Part Ways Amidst Challenging Season

In a significant shift within the Formula One circuit, Jack Doohan and the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, effective immediately. This decision leaves Doohan free to explore new prospects in his racing career.

The Australian driver initially joined Alpine in a race seat with French driver Pierre Gasly last season. However, after just six races, Doohan was replaced by Argentinian Franco Colapinto, fueling speculation about his future in the sport.

"BWT Alpine Formula One team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 world championship season," said a team statement, which also expressed gratitude for Doohan's contributions over the past four years and wished him well in his future endeavors.