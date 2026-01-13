Venus Williams' Battle Against Time: A Hobart Setback

Venus Williams suffered a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Hobart International on Tuesday, occurring just days before her scheduled appearance at the Australian Open.

The 45-year-old tennis icon received a wild-card entry into the prestigious Grand Slam alongside Hobart, where she faced sixth-seeded Maria in a challenging 90-minute match. Earlier, Williams exited in the first round at Auckland, New Zealand.

This encounter set a WTA record for the highest combined age in a singles match, with Williams and 38-year-old Maria totaling 83 years. Williams is preparing for the Australian Open, aiming to break the age record. In another Hobart result, Barbora Krejcíková was defeated by Peyton Stearns.

