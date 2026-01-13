Left Menu

Venus Williams' Battle Against Time: A Hobart Setback

Venus Williams lost to Tatjana Maria at Hobart International, marking another early exit as she prepares for the Australian Open. The match featured a combined age record, showcasing veteran persistence. Williams expressed the struggle with conditions, while Maria highlighted her dual role as a mom and athlete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:38 IST
Venus Williams
  • Country:
  • Australia

Venus Williams suffered a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Hobart International on Tuesday, occurring just days before her scheduled appearance at the Australian Open.

The 45-year-old tennis icon received a wild-card entry into the prestigious Grand Slam alongside Hobart, where she faced sixth-seeded Maria in a challenging 90-minute match. Earlier, Williams exited in the first round at Auckland, New Zealand.

This encounter set a WTA record for the highest combined age in a singles match, with Williams and 38-year-old Maria totaling 83 years. Williams is preparing for the Australian Open, aiming to break the age record. In another Hobart result, Barbora Krejcíková was defeated by Peyton Stearns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

