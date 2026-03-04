Left Menu

Tennis Under Threat: The Dark Side of Sports Betting

Italian tennis player Lucrezia Stefanini received threats before her Indian Wells qualifying match. The threats included personal details and a gun photo, aiming to influence the match for betting purposes. Despite the intimidation, Stefanini fought through the match. Tensions heighten calls for stronger safeguarding measures in sports.

In a shocking revelation, Italian tennis player Lucrezia Stefanini disclosed that she and her family were targeted with threats before a crucial qualifying match at the Indian Wells tournament. The unsettling incident, intending to manipulate the game's outcome, underscores a growing issue of gambling-fueled intimidation in sports.

The threats, which included personal details and a photograph of a gun, were meant to influence Stefanini's performance for betting advantages. Despite the intimidation, Stefanini competed in the match, ultimately losing to Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

This incident has prompted tennis officials, including Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi, to call for immediate legal action and enhanced international systems to protect athletes from such criminal activities. The case highlights the need for increased oversight and security in the sports arena.

