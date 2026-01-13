Left Menu

Carrick's Return: United Bet on Former Player to Revive Season

Manchester United has appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. Carrick, a former United player and Middlesbrough manager, takes charge amidst a challenging season with the team struggling seventh in the Premier League and out of domestic cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:05 IST
Carrick's Return: United Bet on Former Player to Revive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Michael Carrick to step in as interim manager until the season's end, according to a club source. Carrick, a former player turned manager, replaces Ruben Amorim and faces the immediate challenge of a derby against Manchester City this weekend.

Currently, United is in crisis, languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups. Their FA Cup exit marked one of their shortest seasons since 1914-15, with only 40 games scheduled. Carrick, who previously served as caretaker in 2021, looks to revitalize the squad.

The decision follows an unsuccessful interim stint by under-18 coach Darren Fletcher. With significant experience, including lifting five Premier League titles, Carrick moves from managing Middlesbrough, where he guided a turnaround before his departure last year.

TRENDING

1
UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

 United Kingdom
2
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

 India
3
Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

 Global
4
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026