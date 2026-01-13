Carrick's Return: United Bet on Former Player to Revive Season

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Michael Carrick to step in as interim manager until the season's end, according to a club source. Carrick, a former player turned manager, replaces Ruben Amorim and faces the immediate challenge of a derby against Manchester City this weekend.

Currently, United is in crisis, languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups. Their FA Cup exit marked one of their shortest seasons since 1914-15, with only 40 games scheduled. Carrick, who previously served as caretaker in 2021, looks to revitalize the squad.

The decision follows an unsuccessful interim stint by under-18 coach Darren Fletcher. With significant experience, including lifting five Premier League titles, Carrick moves from managing Middlesbrough, where he guided a turnaround before his departure last year.