Concerns Mount Over Anthropic's Supply Chain Risk Designation

The Big Tech industry group voiced its concerns to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday over the Department of War's decision to label AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. This designation, they argue, could jeopardize military access to top-tier products and services.

The Information Technology Industry Council, representing tech giants like Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple, emphasized in its letter that recent actions could unsettle the tech industry, particularly following President Donald Trump's agency-wide ban on Anthropic. The letter suggests resolving contract disputes through negotiation rather than disruptive designations.

Jason Oxman, CEO of ITI, highlighted that emergency supply chain designations should be reserved for foreign adversaries, urging caution in applying these measures. The reaction underscores the tech sector's unease with potential fallout from such decisions, seen as strategically disruptive rather than protective.

(With inputs from agencies.)