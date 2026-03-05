Concerns Mount Over Anthropic's Supply Chain Risk Designation
The Big Tech industry group expressed worries to the U.S. Secretary of Defense regarding Anthropic's designation as a supply-chain risk. The group's letter underlined potential negative implications for military access to top products, stressing that supply chain designations should be reserved for genuine threats.
The Big Tech industry group voiced its concerns to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday over the Department of War's decision to label AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. This designation, they argue, could jeopardize military access to top-tier products and services.
The Information Technology Industry Council, representing tech giants like Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple, emphasized in its letter that recent actions could unsettle the tech industry, particularly following President Donald Trump's agency-wide ban on Anthropic. The letter suggests resolving contract disputes through negotiation rather than disruptive designations.
Jason Oxman, CEO of ITI, highlighted that emergency supply chain designations should be reserved for foreign adversaries, urging caution in applying these measures. The reaction underscores the tech sector's unease with potential fallout from such decisions, seen as strategically disruptive rather than protective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Backs Trump's Iran Military Campaign
Ecuador Expels Cuban Ambassador Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty
Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute
Unveiling Hidden Past: Michelangelo, Space Repairs, and Congo's Colonial Maps
Global Airlift: Nations Scramble Amid Middle East Tensions