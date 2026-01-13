India Open 2026 Kicks Off with Electrifying Matches

In a display of exceptional skill, India's Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen commenced his India Open journey with a decisive victory over fellow compatriot Ayush Shetty on Tuesday. Sen's clinical performance left Shetty, last year's US Open winner, with limited opportunities, as the match concluded within two sets at 21-12, 21-15.

The Indian contingent had more to celebrate as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked eighth in women's doubles and Commonwealth Games silver medalists, triumphed over Thailand's Ornnicha Jonggsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai, securing a 21-15, 21-11 win. However, the mixed doubles team of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K, alongside women's doubles duo Priya Konjegbam and Shruti Mishra, faced early exits in the tournament.

The India Open 2026, categorized as a World Tour Super 750 event, is being held from January 13-18 at the expanded Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, providing a superior viewing experience for fans. The tournament is a precursor to the highly-anticipated World Championships 2026, featuring top-tier players such as World Champion Shi Yu Qi, women's world no. 1 An Se Young, and BWF World Tour Finals winner Christo Popov, among others. With representation from 20 countries, China's Taipei leads with a contingent of 36 players, ensuring fierce competition over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)