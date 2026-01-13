CA Kuttappa Returns to Lead Indian Men's Boxing Team Anew

CA Kuttappa has been reappointed as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team, marking his third stint in this pivotal role. The decision, confirmed by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday, comes after a series of subpar performances by the national team, necessitating a leadership change.

Dharmender Yadav, who previously held the position, will continue to serve as part of the coaching setup, ensuring continuity in the transition. Kuttappa's appointment is particularly significant, given his past association with major milestones in Indian boxing, including being a part of the coaching staff during the historic 2008 Beijing Games.

As Indian boxers gear up for the upcoming tournaments, such as the Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Games, the focus shifts to revitalizing the team's performance on the international stage. The upcoming Boxam International Tournament in Spain will serve as the first test for the team under Kuttappa's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)