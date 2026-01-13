Left Menu

CA Kuttappa Returns to Lead Indian Men's Boxing Team Anew

CA Kuttappa resumes his role as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team, aiming to revive the team's fortunes after a series of disappointing performances. His return follows a brief stint by Dharmender Yadav, who will remain part of the coaching staff. Notably, the upcoming year is crucial for Indian boxing's revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:23 IST
CA Kuttappa Returns to Lead Indian Men's Boxing Team Anew
Boxing
  • Country:
  • India

CA Kuttappa has been reappointed as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team, marking his third stint in this pivotal role. The decision, confirmed by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday, comes after a series of subpar performances by the national team, necessitating a leadership change.

Dharmender Yadav, who previously held the position, will continue to serve as part of the coaching setup, ensuring continuity in the transition. Kuttappa's appointment is particularly significant, given his past association with major milestones in Indian boxing, including being a part of the coaching staff during the historic 2008 Beijing Games.

As Indian boxers gear up for the upcoming tournaments, such as the Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Games, the focus shifts to revitalizing the team's performance on the international stage. The upcoming Boxam International Tournament in Spain will serve as the first test for the team under Kuttappa's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

 India
2
Transgender Athletic Ban Sparks Legal Showdown at Supreme Court

Transgender Athletic Ban Sparks Legal Showdown at Supreme Court

 Global
3
Karnataka Mulls Revival of Campus Democracy: Public Opinion Sought

Karnataka Mulls Revival of Campus Democracy: Public Opinion Sought

 India
4
Marco Rubio: The Rising Star in Trump's Venezuela Strategy

Marco Rubio: The Rising Star in Trump's Venezuela Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026