Jugraj Singh's Hat-trick Powers Sharchi Bengal Tigers to Crucial Victory

Jugraj Singh's first hat-trick of the season led the Sharchi Bengal Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League 2026. With this victory, the Tigers moved from seventh to fourth in the standings, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Jugraj Singh's Hat-trick Powers Sharchi Bengal Tigers to Crucial Victory
Jugraj Singh scored a brilliant hat-trick. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Jugraj Singh delivered a stellar performance with his first hat-trick of the season, propelling the Sharchi Bengal Tigers to a decisive 5-3 victory against the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the ongoing Hockey India League 2026. The match, crucial for the Tigers, took place on Tuesday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, according to a Hockey India press release.

Jugraj became the second player in the league to achieve a hat-trick after Kane Rusell of HIL GC. Complementary goals by Sukhjeet and Abhishek sealed the win for the Tigers, despite efforts by Adrohit Ekka, Thomas Sorsby, and Blake Govers for the Dragons. The Tigers initially led with Jugraj's penalty stroke, besting legendary goalkeeper David Harte.

Despite a goalless second quarter, the Tigers, spurred by their coach Valentin Altenburg's half-time motivation, surged with a vigorous performance, especially in the third quarter. This phase saw Sukhjeet and Jugraj advance the scoreline notably. In the tense final minutes, a crucial penalty corner enabled Abhishek to score, ensuring the Tigers' victory at 5-3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

