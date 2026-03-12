Colombia's Ambitious Fiscal Deficit Goals for 2026

In a strategic move, Colombia's finance ministry announced on Wednesday a revised target for its 2026 fiscal deficit, aiming for a lower ratio of GDP than initially planned. This forms part of Colombia's broader economic strategy, which anticipates a 2.6% growth rate for the current year.

The government's new fiscal deficit goal of 5.1% of GDP marks a significant improvement from the previous estimate of 6.22%. The revised figures for 2025 also show healthier projections, with a noted deficit of 6.4% of GDP, which remains comfortably below the earlier 7.1% target.

Additionally, the finance ministry projects that the inflation rate will settle at 5.8% by the close of 2026, a key indicator in its effort to stabilize the economy. These adjustments reflect Colombia's commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)