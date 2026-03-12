Left Menu

Colombia's Ambitious Fiscal Deficit Goals for 2026

The Colombian finance ministry revised its 2026 fiscal deficit goal, aiming for a reduction to 5.1% of GDP, a decrease from the previous 6.22%. It also expects economic growth of 2.6% this year and forecasts inflation at 5.8% by the end of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:53 IST
Colombia's Ambitious Fiscal Deficit Goals for 2026
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a strategic move, Colombia's finance ministry announced on Wednesday a revised target for its 2026 fiscal deficit, aiming for a lower ratio of GDP than initially planned. This forms part of Colombia's broader economic strategy, which anticipates a 2.6% growth rate for the current year.

The government's new fiscal deficit goal of 5.1% of GDP marks a significant improvement from the previous estimate of 6.22%. The revised figures for 2025 also show healthier projections, with a noted deficit of 6.4% of GDP, which remains comfortably below the earlier 7.1% target.

Additionally, the finance ministry projects that the inflation rate will settle at 5.8% by the close of 2026, a key indicator in its effort to stabilize the economy. These adjustments reflect Colombia's commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026