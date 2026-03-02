Transforming India's Urban Future: CEPT University's Specialized MBA Programs

CEPT University's Faculty of Management has announced the opening of admissions for its specialized MBA programs, targeting careers within the urban and built environment sector. Unlike traditional management courses, these programs uniquely focus on governance, financing, planning, and execution related to urban systems and real estate markets.

Designed for those aspiring to make significant impacts in managing the complexities of modern cities and infrastructure, CEPT's MBAs offer a distinctive curriculum. The courses prepare students with the managerial rigor needed to navigate institutional, financial, and regulatory dynamics, crucial for India's rapidly expanding urban landscape.

With two specific MBA tracks available—Urban Management and Real Estate—graduates emerge ready for roles in consulting, infrastructure, development, and real estate sectors. This specialized education aligns with the growing demand for professionals adept at driving sustainability and strategic growth in India's urban economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)