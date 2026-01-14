Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran has issued a stern warning to regional countries, threatening to strike U.S. military bases within their borders in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran. The announcement was made following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to intervene in Iran's anti-government protests.

A senior Iranian official informed Reuters on Wednesday that Tehran has communicated this warning to nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey. Iran's message is clear: these countries must prevent the United States from initiating any military action against Iran.

The escalating rhetoric comes amid widespread protests in Iran, presenting a volatile situation in the region. The Iranian official emphasized that any U.S. move against Iran would be met with direct retaliation on U.S. bases in neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)