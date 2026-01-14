Left Menu

Maximilian Ibrahimovic Carves His Own Path at Ajax

Maximilian Ibrahimovic, son of soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, joins Ajax on loan from AC Milan. The young winger aims to build his own identity in the sport, distancing himself from his father's legacy. Ajax has paid 3.5 million euros for the loan, with an option for a permanent deal.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Maximilian Ibrahimovic, son of the renowned soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is set to define his soccer journey by moving from AC Milan to Ajax on a loan agreement. The 19-year-old winger aims to make a name for himself, independent of the great shadow cast by his father.

Transferring to Ajax, a club where his father previously played, comes with the promise of turning the temporary move permanent as the Dutch club has paid 3.5 million euros for the loan, accompanied by an option for a longer-term arrangement. Impressed by Maximilian's ability and ambition, Ajax's director of football, Marijn Beuker, expressed confidence in the young forward's potential to excel.

Driven by his unique style and dedication, Maximilian is expected to transition between Ajax U23 and the first team throughout the season. His intention to separate his identity from his father's legacy is clear in his approach and attitude toward the game, paving a distinctive path in the competitive world of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

