Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Recent heightened tensions between the United States and Iran have prompted dozens of commercial ships to anchor outside Iran's port limits, data sources reveal. Shipping sources attribute these precautionary measures to the growing political unrest and protests within Iran.

Port limits pose risks of collateral damage amid possible air strikes on nearby infrastructure, as Iran warns of retaliatory measures against American bases should the US launch strikes. The US has also begun withdrawing some personnel from Middle Eastern bases as tensions continue to heighten.

Iran's reliance on seaborne trade is evident as the number of tankers within its exclusive economic zone has significantly increased. Recent incidents, including air strikes by Israel and increased GNSS navigation interference, further underscore the precarious situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)