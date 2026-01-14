Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was ousted from the India Open, highlighting a day of mixed fortunes for the hosts. Sindhu lost to Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen, expressing frustration about her consistency and conceding easy points.

In contrast, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy progressed to the next round among notable Indian performances. Srikanth fought past fellow Indian Tharun Mannepalli, while Prannoy bested last year's runner-up Lee Cheuk Yiu, setting the stage for his clash against world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Off the court, a monkey in the stadium stands attracted widespread attention on social media. The organisers, under scrutiny for poor conditions, were relieved the primate caused no procedural disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)