Captain Lanning and Litchfield Shine in UP Warriorz Victory Over Mumbai

In a commanding display, Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield propelled UP Warriorz to a robust score of 187 for 8 in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Lanning amassed 70 runs, while Litchfield added 61, dominating the pitch despite UP Warriorz's early challenges.

After a disappointing start with Kiran Navgire dismissed for a duck, Lanning and Litchfield's partnership of 119 runs off 76 deliveries revived the innings. Litchfield's explosive batting saw her hit seven boundaries and three sixes before her departure at 124 for 2.

While Harleen Deol and Chloe Tryon provided late innings contributions, Mumbai's fielding lapses, dropping at least five catches, proved costly. Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the standout bowlers for Mumbai, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

