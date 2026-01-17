Left Menu

Captain Lanning and Litchfield Shine in UP Warriorz Victory Over Mumbai

Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield led UP Warriorz to a strong total of 187 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Despite an early setback, both players dominated, with Lanning scoring 70 and Litchfield 61. Mumbai's sloppy fielding contributed to their defeat.

Updated: 17-01-2026 16:44 IST
In a commanding display, Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield propelled UP Warriorz to a robust score of 187 for 8 in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Lanning amassed 70 runs, while Litchfield added 61, dominating the pitch despite UP Warriorz's early challenges.

After a disappointing start with Kiran Navgire dismissed for a duck, Lanning and Litchfield's partnership of 119 runs off 76 deliveries revived the innings. Litchfield's explosive batting saw her hit seven boundaries and three sixes before her departure at 124 for 2.

While Harleen Deol and Chloe Tryon provided late innings contributions, Mumbai's fielding lapses, dropping at least five catches, proved costly. Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the standout bowlers for Mumbai, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

