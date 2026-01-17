Left Menu

Kaillie Humphries Triumphs with Monobob Victory Ahead of Milano Cortina Games

Kaillie Humphries, an Olympic champion, secured her first monobob win in nearly three years, right before the Milano Cortina Games. Humphries was fastest in both runs at the IBSF World Cup final, marking a triumphant return. She aims to build each race leading up to the Olympics.

Olympic champion

Kaillie Humphries, the Olympic champion, made a powerful return three weeks before defending her gold at the upcoming Milano Cortina Games. She achieved her first monobob victory in almost three years at the IBSF World Cup final, while Germany's Laura Nolte claimed the overall title on Saturday.

The Canadian-born athlete, who secured the first Olympic gold in monobob for the U.S. in the 2022 Winter Games, dominated both runs, completing them in one minute and 58.97 seconds to surpass Australia's Bree Walker by 0.13 seconds in Altenberg, Germany. This win marked Humphries' first triumph in a monobob race since February 2023.

Expressing her contentment, Humphries, who had previously taken a break for her pregnancy, emphasized the significance of the victory in her journey back to the Olympics. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance her performances and reflected on the achievements that defy age limitations.

