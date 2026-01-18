Left Menu

Zeynep Sonmez Wins Hearts and Match at Australian Open

Zeynep Sonmez captured the attention of fans and the media at the Australian Open by assisting a fainting ball girl during a match. Despite the interruption, Sonmez secured a historic win, advancing to the second round of the tournament, underscoring her commitment to both sportsmanship and humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:23 IST
In a memorable match at the Australian Open, Zeynep Sonmez not only advanced to the second round but also won the admiration of tennis fans worldwide. The Turkish qualifier swiftly responded when a ball girl fainted in the sweltering Melbourne heat, demonstrating her compassion and presence of mind.

While competing against 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Sonmez halted her game to assist the struggling ball girl. She guided the girl to safety and ensured she received medical attention, earning applause from the crowd for her humane gesture. 'It's important to be a good human being,' Sonmez emphasized.

Although she eventually lost the set, Sonmez secured a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory, marking a significant achievement for Turkey in tennis history. Sonmez's sportsmanship in this match has set an example, proving her dedication on and off the court as she continues her Grand Slam journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

