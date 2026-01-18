Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Record Crowds Mark Day One of Australian Open

The Australian Open served exciting matches on its first day, highlighted by victories from top-seeded players Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. The event set a new attendance record, reflecting the tournament's immense popularity. Venus Williams's return was notable despite her early exit, and the day featured several surprises and comebacks.

The Australian Open kicked off with excitement on Sunday, featuring standout performances from world number one Carlos Alcaraz and 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. Alcaraz comfortably defeated Australia's Adam Walton with a 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 score, as Raducanu breezed past Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-1.

Fans flocked in record numbers to Melbourne Park, marking the highest day session attendance in tournament history at 73,235. With enthusiasm at an all-time high, attendees witnessed thrilling matches and notable exits, including that of seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, who lost to Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

The day was packed with dramatic victories and setbacks, with Alexander Bublik showing flair in defeating Jenson Brooksby, while Aryna Sabalenka powered through an early challenge. The intense competition set the tone for an exhilarating tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

