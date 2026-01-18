Emma Aicher Triumphs Over Lindsey Vonn in Thrilling Super-G Win

Emma Aicher ended American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn's hopes of a victory by clinching the women's super-G title in Tarvisio on Sunday. This event, part of the World Cup calendar, is significant as it comes before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next month.

In foggy conditions, Aicher executed a lightning-fast run clocking in at one minute 14.04 seconds. Vonn, showing her characteristic vigour, finished just 0.27 seconds behind, securing her seventh podium appearance in eight events. On a high note, Czech skier Ester Ledecka grabbed her first podium finish of the season.

Expressing her elation, Aicher remarked, "I'm pretty happy with how I skied today. The win is a bonus, I guess." Vonn, at 41 and making an Olympic comeback post-retirement and knee surgery, remains a force, defying expectations and age.

