Emma Aicher Triumphs Over Lindsey Vonn in Thrilling Super-G Win

Emma Aicher clinched a dramatic victory over Lindsey Vonn in the women's super-G event at Tarvisio. As the World Cup season progresses towards the Winter Olympics, Aicher delivered a flawless performance, while Vonn marked her seventh podium in eight races. Ester Ledecka secured third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:12 IST
Emma Aicher ended American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn's hopes of a victory by clinching the women's super-G title in Tarvisio on Sunday. This event, part of the World Cup calendar, is significant as it comes before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next month.

In foggy conditions, Aicher executed a lightning-fast run clocking in at one minute 14.04 seconds. Vonn, showing her characteristic vigour, finished just 0.27 seconds behind, securing her seventh podium appearance in eight events. On a high note, Czech skier Ester Ledecka grabbed her first podium finish of the season.

Expressing her elation, Aicher remarked, "I'm pretty happy with how I skied today. The win is a bonus, I guess." Vonn, at 41 and making an Olympic comeback post-retirement and knee surgery, remains a force, defying expectations and age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

