Randal Kolo Muani: Rising Star in France's World Cup Campaign
Randal Kolo Muani has been selected by Didier Deschamps for France's expanded 27-man squad for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia. With the World Cup approaching, Deschamps is assessing his options before announcing the final squad. Kolo Muani recently scored a key goal for Tottenham in the Champions League.
Randal Kolo Muani receives his chance to impress for World Cup selection as Didier Deschamps includes him in an expanded 27-player France squad for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.
Deschamps, dealing with Bradley Barcola's ankle injury, has opted for Kolo Muani and Maghnes Akliouche as attacking alternatives in his final pre-World Cup lineup announcement scheduled for May 13.
Kolo Muani's recent goal for Tottenham in a Champions League victory boosts his profile. Despite exceeding FIFA's player limit, Deschamps is keeping competition open. Marcus Thuram, among others, remains, while the squad features notable inclusions like goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, chosen over certain rivals for the U.S. tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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