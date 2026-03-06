Revolutionizing Rural Dental Care in Jammu & Kashmir

The Government Dental College Srinagar is expanding its reach by providing upgraded dental care facilities in the remote Khaag block of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration aims to fill the gap in dental healthcare services in rural areas.

An agreement was signed between the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Government Dental College and Hospital, and the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, to upgrade the Dental Health Centre at PHC Khaag. This move is part of the National Medical Commission's initiative to improve healthcare services in Budgam district.

This collaboration also targets rural-urban disparities in dental care access and aims to develop an effective training framework for existing manpower. Principal Sandeep Kaur Bali emphasized the commitment to extending quality dental care beyond the college's premises.

