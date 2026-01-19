Senegal Triumphs in Controversial Africa Cup of Nations Final

Senegal claimed victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final, defeating Morocco 1-0 in an extra-time match punctuated by controversy over a penalty decision. The chaotic scenes unfolded after Senegal protested the penalty awarded against them, briefly leaving the field before returning to play.

Midfielder Pape Gueye emerged as the hero, scoring the game's only goal in the 94th minute. Morocco, despite their enthusiastic crowd support, missed a crucial penalty chance when Brahim Diaz's weak shot was easily saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Maneuvering through a tension-filled match, both teams engaged in end-to-end play. The victory handed Senegal their second African title in three years while leaving Morocco to reflect on their tournament shortcomings, extending their title drought to over five decades.