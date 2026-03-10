Left Menu

Arif Khan's Call for World-Class Skiing Infrastructure in Gulmarg

Arif Mohammad Khan, a two-time Winter Olympian, is advocating for the development of comprehensive skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg to help Indian athletes train and succeed in global competitions. He emphasizes that such investment would boost India's prospects in winter sports significantly and position the region as a winter sports hub.

Arif Mohammad Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to propel Indian winter sports onto the global stage, two-time Winter Olympian Arif Mohammad Khan has called on the sports ministry to establish top-notch skiing facilities in Gulmarg. With India aiming for medals at Asian competitions, Khan is pushing for a fully developed training setup in the Himalayan region.

Khan, who posted India's best performance in the men's slalom at the Winter Olympics in Italy, is advocating for a long competitive season in Gulmarg's Kangdoori slopes. He believes a complete infrastructural setup functional for five months until April is crucial for nurturing India's top skiers.

Despite his individual success, Khan stresses the importance of infrastructure, coaches, and funding to elevate Indian skiing. With support from initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games and government-backed projects, Khan envisions a promising future for India's winter sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

