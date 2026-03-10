Arif Khan's Call for World-Class Skiing Infrastructure in Gulmarg

In a bid to propel Indian winter sports onto the global stage, two-time Winter Olympian Arif Mohammad Khan has called on the sports ministry to establish top-notch skiing facilities in Gulmarg. With India aiming for medals at Asian competitions, Khan is pushing for a fully developed training setup in the Himalayan region.

Khan, who posted India's best performance in the men's slalom at the Winter Olympics in Italy, is advocating for a long competitive season in Gulmarg's Kangdoori slopes. He believes a complete infrastructural setup functional for five months until April is crucial for nurturing India's top skiers.

Despite his individual success, Khan stresses the importance of infrastructure, coaches, and funding to elevate Indian skiing. With support from initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games and government-backed projects, Khan envisions a promising future for India's winter sports.

