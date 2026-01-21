Coco Gauff Shines in Australian Open Victory

Coco Gauff, the third seed, delivered a stellar performance against Serbian opponent Olga Danilovic, securing a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Australian Open.

Despite Danilovic's earlier triumph over Venus Williams, she faced an uphill battle against Gauff, finding herself trailing 5-0 within the first 22 minutes, eventually ceding the set after a double fault.

In the second set, Gauff maintained her momentum, exploiting an early break and sealing her victory with precision and agility on the court. She will now face fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)