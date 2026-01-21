Left Menu

Coco Gauff Shines in Australian Open Victory

Third seed Coco Gauff triumphed over Serbian Olga Danilovic with a commanding 6-2 6-2 win, advancing to the third round of the Australian Open. Gauff's impressive performance left Danilovic struggling, as she dominated the match with her court coverage and precise groundstrokes, setting the stage for a match against Hailey Baptiste.

Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2026 10:59 IST
Coco Gauff, the third seed, delivered a stellar performance against Serbian opponent Olga Danilovic, securing a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Australian Open.

Despite Danilovic's earlier triumph over Venus Williams, she faced an uphill battle against Gauff, finding herself trailing 5-0 within the first 22 minutes, eventually ceding the set after a double fault.

In the second set, Gauff maintained her momentum, exploiting an early break and sealing her victory with precision and agility on the court. She will now face fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

