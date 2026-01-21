Left Menu

From Frozen Lakes to International Glory: Padma Chorol's Ice Hockey Odyssey

Padma Chorol, an assistant captain on the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team, started her athletic journey in speed skating before transitioning to ice hockey. Her brothers encouraged her to break gender norms and compete. Her dedication contributed to India's historic achievements in international women's ice hockey, including a bronze medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:19 IST
From Frozen Lakes to International Glory: Padma Chorol's Ice Hockey Odyssey
  • Country:
  • United States

Padma Chorol, a prominent figure in Indian women's ice hockey, began her athletic endeavors on the speed skating circuits of Ladakh. Despite limited opportunities for girls in the area, Padma emerged as a pioneering figure, ultimately carving a lasting legacy in a decade-long career on the ice.

Currently serving as the assistant captain of the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team, Padma's journey was significantly influenced by her brothers. They played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent and bolstering her confidence from a young age. Padma credits their persistent encouragement with steering her towards competitive ice hockey.

In 2016, Padma was among the first cohort of players selected for the newly formed Indian women's national ice hockey team. She recalls facing challenges such as faster ice and controlling the puck, but also recounts the team's breakthrough with a bronze finish at the 2019 IIHF Women's Challenge Cup of Asia. The pandemic temporarily halted progress, but a triumphant return in 2025 led to another bronze at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India
2
Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

 Israel
3
Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

 Global
4
CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026