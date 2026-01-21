From Frozen Lakes to International Glory: Padma Chorol's Ice Hockey Odyssey

Padma Chorol, a prominent figure in Indian women's ice hockey, began her athletic endeavors on the speed skating circuits of Ladakh. Despite limited opportunities for girls in the area, Padma emerged as a pioneering figure, ultimately carving a lasting legacy in a decade-long career on the ice.

Currently serving as the assistant captain of the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team, Padma's journey was significantly influenced by her brothers. They played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent and bolstering her confidence from a young age. Padma credits their persistent encouragement with steering her towards competitive ice hockey.

In 2016, Padma was among the first cohort of players selected for the newly formed Indian women's national ice hockey team. She recalls facing challenges such as faster ice and controlling the puck, but also recounts the team's breakthrough with a bronze finish at the 2019 IIHF Women's Challenge Cup of Asia. The pandemic temporarily halted progress, but a triumphant return in 2025 led to another bronze at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup.

