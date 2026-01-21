From Frozen Lakes to International Glory: Padma Chorol's Ice Hockey Odyssey
Padma Chorol, an assistant captain on the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team, started her athletic journey in speed skating before transitioning to ice hockey. Her brothers encouraged her to break gender norms and compete. Her dedication contributed to India's historic achievements in international women's ice hockey, including a bronze medal.
- Country:
- United States
Padma Chorol, a prominent figure in Indian women's ice hockey, began her athletic endeavors on the speed skating circuits of Ladakh. Despite limited opportunities for girls in the area, Padma emerged as a pioneering figure, ultimately carving a lasting legacy in a decade-long career on the ice.
Currently serving as the assistant captain of the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team, Padma's journey was significantly influenced by her brothers. They played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent and bolstering her confidence from a young age. Padma credits their persistent encouragement with steering her towards competitive ice hockey.
In 2016, Padma was among the first cohort of players selected for the newly formed Indian women's national ice hockey team. She recalls facing challenges such as faster ice and controlling the puck, but also recounts the team's breakthrough with a bronze finish at the 2019 IIHF Women's Challenge Cup of Asia. The pandemic temporarily halted progress, but a triumphant return in 2025 led to another bronze at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Ladakh Women and Army Men Dominate
Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Open in Ladakh, Marking New Era for Ice Sports
Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Kicks Off in Ladakh with Historic Ice Hockey Matches
Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Ladakh Set to Host Over 1,000 Participants as Ice Sports Take Centre Stage in Leh
Thrills in the Hills: Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Kick Off in Ladakh